Did any of the top 2019 scams try to rip you off?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The consumer watchdog organization Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released its top scams of 2019, reported to the groups Sam Tracker website.
The scammers and online criminals get smarter by the scam, and what used to be easy to spot mistakes in spelling and grammar are getting harder to spot.
“Scammers are quick to pounce on the latest issues hitting the media or topics that cause us to be vulnerable,” Sue McConnell said, President of the Cleveland BBB. “They are pros at being cons.”
Here are the top scams of 2019 and what percentage they made up of reports to the BBB:
According to a news release from the BBB online purchasing scams are number one for the second straight year, with complaints going up 3.31% from 2018.
“Scammers thrive online where they can pose as trustworthy businesses and bilk unsuspecting buyers,” according to a news release from the BBB. “Counterfeit goods, medical quackery products, substandard or defective merchandise coupled with rental scams, puppy scams, etc., are easily found on the web.”
Phishing scams are emails you might receive that look like they are from a legitimate company, and were the second highest scam complaints for 2019.
Sometimes the email includes logos of a company you do business with and look legitimate.
In the past there were almost always spelling and grammatical errors that were red flags not to click on any links, but the cyber criminals have gotten smarter and have cleaned up the emails.
Ultimately they hope you will click on a link and provide personal information like a social security number, or credit card information.
To keep you and your money safe in 2020 the BBB offered these tips:
Don’t believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or email looks official does not mean that it is. Even Caller ID can be faked.
Never share personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, even at your front door. This includes banking and credit card information, your birthdate, and Social Security/Social Insurance numbers.
Don’t be pressured to act immediately. Scammers typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited time offer. They want to push you into action before you have time to think or to discuss it with a family member, friend, or financial advisor. High-pressure sales tactics are also used by some legitimate businesses, but it’s never a good idea to make an important decision quickly.
Whenever possible, work with local businesses that have proper identification, licensing, and insurance, especially contractors who will be coming into your home or anyone dealing with your money or sensitive information. Check them out at BBB.org to see what other consumers have experienced.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.