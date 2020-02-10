Dozens of cars broken into overnight in several East Side suburbs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in several East Side neighborhoods are investigating a rash of car break-ins that occurred overnight.
Residents of an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Euclid Heights Boulevard said at least 20 vehicles were found Monday morning with broken out windows.
Elsewhere in Cleveland Heights, several other cars were damaged along Meadowbrook Drive near Silsby Road.
In East Cleveland, there are reports of approximately a dozen cars broken into near the intersection of Terrace Road and Taylor Road.
Police in Cleveland are also looking into reports of around 13 vandalized vehicles at Fenway Manor on Stokes Boulevard.
The incidents are still under investigation. It’s unclear if anything was burglarized from the cars during the break-ins.
This is a developing story.
