Easy and Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes from Heinen’s As Seen On Cribbs in the CLE

Valentine’s Day Recipes developed by Heinen’s and were shared on Cribbs in the CLE for Jarlsberg Cheese Spread appetizer, Roasted Smashed Potatoes, Seasoned Asparagus with Parmesan, Sauteed Mushrooms, Pan-Seared Beef Tenderloin and Dark Chocolate Truffle Pie.
Jarlsberg Cheese Spread Appetizer
Ingredients:
- 2-3 packages Heinen’s Jarlsberg Cheese Spread
- 1 French baguette (crusty)
Instructions:
1. Heat cheese spread in a small casserole or cast iron dish in oven.
2. Once the cheese begins to melt, place baguette in oven to warm.
3. Remove melted cheese and warmed baguette.
4. Slice baguette to serve.
Roasted Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 bag Melissa’s Dutch Yellow Peewee Potatoes
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Rinse half of potatoes and poke with a fork.
2. Microwave for 3-4 minutes in a microwave-safe bowl.
3. Smash potatoes with a glass or the palm of your hand.
4. Transfer potatoes onto a sheet pan and brush with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Bake until tender.
Seasoned Asparagus with Parmesan
Ingredients:
- 1-2 tins Heinen’s Seasoned Asparagus in Ready-to-Heat Tin (Prepared Foods Department)
- Heinen’s Fresh Shaved Parmesan
- 1 Lemon
- Optional: Pine Nuts
Instructions:
1. Heat asparagus in oven until warm.
2. Top with Parmesan, lemon zest and pine nuts (if desired.)
Sauteed Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 1 package Baby Portabella mushrooms, sliced
- 1 package Shitake mushrooms, sliced
- Optional: Oyster or exotic mushrooms of your choice
Instructions:
1. Add olive oil to skillet and heat.
2. Add mushrooms to skillet and saute.
*For tips on how to sautee, click here.
Pan-Seared Beef Tenderloin
Ingredients:
- 1 Beef Tenderloin (2-3 lbs.) *Ask for the center piece of the loin, not fillets.
- Avocado Oil
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Fresh Rosemary
- Fresh Thyme
- Fresh Parsley
- Unsalted Butter
- Salt and Pepper
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Add avocado oil and olive oil to cast iron skillet and heat.
2. Season tenderloin with salt and pepper. Cut tenderloin in half.
3. Add fresh thyme, rosemary, parsley and butter to skillet.
4. Add tenderloin and sear each side to lock in flavor (For tips on searing meat, click here.)
5. Place tenderloin in oven and cook for 25-30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the tenderloin reads 135°F (medium rare). Cook longer until the tenderloin reaches desired doneness.
Dark Chocolate Truffle Pie
Ingredients:
For the Crust
- 1 1/2 cups finely crushed chocolate wafers, graham crackers or cookies
- 6 Tbsp. melted butter
For the Dark Chocolate Filling
- 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 5 egg yolks
- 12 oz. dark chocolate chips (or milk chocolate chips)
- 3 Tbsp. Kahlua, Bailey’s or Amaretto
- Optional Toppings: Reddi Whip, fresh strawberries, raspberries or chocolate bar
Instructions:
For the Crust
1. In a small bowl, combine crushed chocolate cookies and melted butter. Press into ramekins or pie plate. Chill.
Note: Crust is optional if you are making the dark chocolate truffle filling to be used in glass dessert dishes.
For the Dark Chocolate Filling
1. In a heavy saucepan, heat 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream until it comes to a boil, then turn down the heat.
2. In a blender, add 5 egg yolks, 12 oz. dark chocolate chips, 3 Tbsp. Kahlua, Bailey’s or Amaretto and hot whipping cream. On low speed, blend all ingredients. The hot cream will melt the chocolate and cook the egg yolks. Blend on high speed for 1 minute to thoroughly combine.
3. Pour filling into ramekins or pie crust. Refrigerate or freeze for at least 3 hours.
4. Decorate with chocolate shavings, whipped cream and fresh fruit, if desired.
