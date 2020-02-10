Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds in his Cleveland debut, but the optimism following the addition of the star center was quickly dashed. The Cavaliers were routed 133-92 by the Los Angeles Clippers for their worst home defeat in franchise history. Cleveland's previous worst was a 39-point loss to Chicago in 2012. Lou Williams led the way with 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers didn't need star forward Kawhi Leonard, who was out with a sore left knee.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brevin Pritzl scored 19 points. shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point territory, and Wisconsin played stifling defense early to beat Ohio State 70-57. The Badgers pulled away after closing with a 16-0 run for a 38-20 halftime lead. The sloppy Buckeyes never got closer than 11 the rest of the way. Andre Wesson had 11 points to lead Ohio State, which committed nine of its 14 turnovers in the first half and had trouble getting good shots in the paint.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman James Bouknight scored 23 points, including two key free throws in overtime as UConn upset Cincinnati 72-71 in the American Athletic Conference. Christian Vital added 19 points for the Huskies (13-10, 4-6 American), who had lost eight games this season by seven points or fewer. Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland's jump shot attempt at the buzzer was waved off and he did not get a foul call despite contact by UConn's Christian Vital. Tre Scott scored 25 points and Keith Williams added 14 for Cincinnati (15-8, 8-3), which had won five straight to share the American Athletic Conference lead.