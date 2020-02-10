2 injured in 3-car crash on I-71 Southbound in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are injured and taken to the hospital after a three-car accident on I-71 Southbound in Ashland County Sunday evening, the Ashland Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms to 19 News.
It is unclear how severe the injuries are at this time.
Deputies said the fire department has the left lane closed on I-71 Southbound for now.
The accident happened at the 189-mile marker.
