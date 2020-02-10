Invacare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) _ Invacare Corp. (IVC) on Monday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Elyria, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.
The wheelchair, crutches and motorized scooter company posted revenue of $232.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $53.3 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $928 million.
Invacare shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVC