Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State 50 years after deadly May 4 shootings

“It is our great responsibility and honor to welcome the nation and world to our campus,” said Kent State President Todd Diacon in a prepared statement. “Together we will remember Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder, and honor Kent State and community members who have kept their memories alive for 50 years. We will listen to, and learn from, noted speakers, experts and performers, all while we absorb the lessons of the importance of free speech, the need for civil dialogue and the dangers of polarization.”