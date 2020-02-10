Lakewood mother of five escapes house fire needs to rebuild her life

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mother’s life changed after a house fire that put her family’s life in danger.
Anita Moreno laid down Friday night, and then her life would never be the same.
“I’m laying there with the baby, and I smelled something, and I went downstairs because my bedroom’s in the attic and the whole second floor is blanketed in smoke,” she remembered, “I freaked out, I had to get the babies out, the dogs out, we’re all outside barefoot, in pajamas.”
She saved her children but not many of their possessions.
“We’ve been in this house for ten years, everything we know, memories that are irreplaceable, it’s overwhelming.”
The single mother has five children, ranging in age from five months to 14-year-old twins, and now has dogs in a kennel and is missing several cats.
She has set up a GoFundMe page to help replace the things she can replace, knowing she saved the things she couldn’t replace.
"It's traumatic," she says.
The Lakewood Fire Department hasn’t determined a cause or a damage estimate but says it doesn’t appear the house had working smoke detectors.
