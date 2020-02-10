Medina woman meets the man who saved her life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chronic Kidney Disease causes more deaths than breast or prostate cancer. It is an under-recognized public health crisis, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
One in 7 people in the United States has CKD, and the majority don’t even know it.
Sue Wilson was diagnosed with stage four kidney disease in 2015. She blames uncontrolled diabetes and stress.
“My granddaughter told me, she wanted her fun grandma back," said Wilson.
At that moment, Sue knew she had to make some changes and get her health back on track. She changed her diet, exercised, lost weight, but despite all that, she needed a kidney.
“My daughter was willing to donate, but she wasn’t a match,” said Wilson.
But there would be someone else, a perfect stranger who was a match and who was willing to donate to Sue.
A complicated chain of events had to fall into place, but doctors at the Cleveland Clinic were committed to making it work.
They performed the largest ever internal kidney donation swap in Cleveland Clinic history. It’s a way to take non-compatible donors and match them with compatible ones. 16 people would ultimately be involved, including Sue.
Doctors say this type of surgery chain holds promise for so many others waiting on a donation list.
A few weeks after surgery, Sue finally got to meet her donor. We’ll see that moment tonight at 11 on 19 News.
