Missing Maple Heights children found alone in van parked at Cleveland gas station, mother still missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A child endangering investigation is underway after children reported missing in Maple Heights were found alone in a van parked at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side on Monday after the man that drove them there left, according to police.
Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said early details show a man reportedly drove the van carrying the children and parked at the Sunoco gas station on East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue around 8 a.m.
After about an hour and a half, the man walked away from the gas station, according to police.
Police did not say how many children were in the van, but those kids and their mother were reported missing to the Maple Heights Police Department.
The mother is still missing.
Ciaccia said the children were discovered in the van about an hour after the man walked away.
Police said they do not know who the man is or how what his relationship to the children is.
The children were taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for evaluation as a precaution, according to police.
They are unharmed, officials said.
Officers are staying at the hospital with the children until the Department of Children and Family Services can determine where the children will be placed, according to Ciaccia.
