Myles Garrett meets with Roger Goodell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at league headquarters on Monday, a league source confirmed to 19 News. Garrett, who missed the final six weeks of the 2019 season after hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet, is hoping to lift the indefinite suspension that followed.
There is no timetable for Garrett’s reinstatement, but multiple reports say the commissioner is expected to lift the ban sooner than later, assuming Garrett has taken care of certain requirements on his end, including counseling.
The incident that cost Garrett almost half of his season, and $1.14 million in lost game checks, occurred in the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on November 14, as Garrett took Rudolph down and the two became entangled, with Rudolph attempting to rip Garrett’s helmet off.
Rudolph was unsuccessful, but as Steelers teammates jumped in to separate the two, Garrett then ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and swung it at the quarterback.
Garrett, in his unsuccessful appeal, claimed that Rudolph used a racial slur during the altercation.
The Browns offseason program kicks off on April 6.
