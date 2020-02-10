New sign reads ‘Ride With Lordstown’ as new company tries to replace lost GM jobs

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - As you pass what was previously the General Motors Lordstown plant, a new sign signifies change on the horizon.
The sign reads, “Ride With Lordstown."
The new sign was just recently put up on the side of the plant.
It is the sign that marks a new age for the Mahoning Valley and Northeast Ohio.
Lordstown Motors Corporation promises new life in the Mahoning Valley. They’re backed by electric truck maker Workhorse Group, which is based in Cincinnati.
Steve Burns, CEO of the new company, said the plan is to start building an electric pickup truck at the Lordstown facility sometime in 2020. The company said a prototype of their truck called the “Endurance” should be ready in June.
Lordstown Motors Corporation is among the bidders for a lucrative contract to bring an electric truck fleet to the U.S. Postal Service.
The company is still working to raise additional capital to fund its business plan.
About 450 production jobs are expected to be filled when they start hiring in September. The hope is more workers will be hired as the electric vehicle market grows.
