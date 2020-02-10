Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain and drizzle today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front continues to work its way though Ohio this morning. Some light rain will be along it followed by some drizzle. Temperatures are warm this morning for the season. I have slowly falling to the lower to middle 30′s by late afternoon. The wind will be relatively light. Most of the drizzle happens the first half of the day. A pretty dreary day for sure. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. We will be dry. Temperatures drop to around 30 degrees overnight.