Northeast Ohio weather: Rain ends this evening, another snow-maker on the way mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a dismal start to the day, we’ll be drying out this evening.
Expect dry weather all evening.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees by morning
We'll get a nice, dry day in on Tuesday.
Highs will top out in the mid 30s.
Our next big weather maker will arrive on Wednesday.
This system will bring us snow showers during the afternoon and evening.
Rain may mix with snow during the overnight hours.
We'll transition back to all snow by Thursday morning, with occasional snow showers continuing through the day.
Any shift in the track of this storm will greatly alter the storm’s local impact as well as the precipitation type that we see.
This makes for a very challenging forecast.
This system moves out by Friday.
However, cold air will filter in in its wake.
Temperatures on Friday afternoon will only be in the mid to upper teens.
