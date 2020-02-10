Ohio looks for home win vs W. Michigan

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Jason Preston is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Brandon Johnson, who is averaging 15.4 points and eight rebounds.