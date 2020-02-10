OSHP: 59-year-old man struck and killed by car in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man was killed after he got hit by a car in Perkins Township while attempted to walk across U.S. Route 250 at the intersection of Kalahari to the Hy-Miler gas station, the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Deputies said a 39-year-old woman was driving her 2013 Buick SUV southbound on U.S. Route 250 and struck Dennis J. Mahutga as he was walking across U.S. Route 250. Mahutga was struck in the intersection.
The woman did not sustain any injuries, and she was wearing her seat belt.
Mahutga is from California, deputies said. The incident happened at 7:14 p.m. Sunday evening.
Deputies said alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time and the crash remains under investigation. The northbound lanes of U.S. Route 250 were closed for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins Township Police Department, Huron Fire Department, and Foster’s Towing.
