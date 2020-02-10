3 people killed, 2 others injured during shooting at Youngstown-area bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are expected to provide more information on Monday afternoon about a deadly weekend shooting that left three people dead at a Youngstown bar.
An update from Youngstown police is scheduled for approximately 2:15 p.m.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. on Sunday for reports of multiple people shot at a Logan Avenue lounge.
Five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims died from their injuries.
Youngstown police said detectives are still working to identify a suspect.
This story will be updated.
