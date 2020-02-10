3 people killed, 2 others injured during shooting at Youngstown-area bar

3 people killed, 2 others injured during shooting at Youngstown-area bar
(Source: WMBF News)
By Chris Anderson | February 10, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 12:50 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are expected to provide more information on Monday afternoon about a deadly weekend shooting that left three people dead at a Youngstown bar.

An update from Youngstown police is scheduled for approximately 2:15 p.m.

3 people killed, 2 others injured during shooting at Youngstown-area bar

Officers responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. on Sunday for reports of multiple people shot at a Logan Avenue lounge.

Five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims died from their injuries.

Youngstown police said detectives are still working to identify a suspect.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.