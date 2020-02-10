Sentencing for former Windham superintendent convicted of sexual battery

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The former Windham Exempted Village Schools Superintendent will be sentenced Monday, for having sex with one Windham High School student and trying to have sex with a second Windham High School student.
The investigation began in April of 2019 and in November, Laura Amero pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual imposition.
The first assault happened between February 2017 and June 2017.
That victim is now 18.
The attempted assaults happened in September 2015, May 2016, September 2016 and May 2017.
Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Laurie Pittman will sentence Amero at 1 p.m.
On April 1, 2019 Gregg Isler was named acting superintendent of the Windham Exempted Village School District.
