57-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by man charged with driving under the influence in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man riding his bicycle lost his life after he was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence on Sunday night, according to the Lorain Police Department.
The report said officers were called to the 4800 block of Oberlin Avenue at 9:18 p.m. for a man down.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive in the grass, according to the report.
Police said he was brought to Mercy Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Lorain Police Department identified the 57-year-old bicyclist as Ruben Diaz.
Police said it appeared that Diaz was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car.
Officers looked for the suspect car and found it in the 1200 block of Shaffer Drive, according to the report.
When officers found the owner of the car, he admitted he was the driver involved in the crash, according to the report.
The Lorain Police Department identified the driver as 46-year-old Paul Gill of Vermilion.
Gill was arrested for OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to control, and failure to stop after an accident on a public roadway, according to the report.
Police said Gill is being held in the Lorain County Jail pending his arraignment.
The Lorain Police Traffic Bureau continues to investigate this deadly crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.