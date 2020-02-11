Akron man guilty of murdering woman and setting her on fire

Daniel Lee Jones (Source: Summit County Prosecutor)
By Julia Tullos | February 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 4:18 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was convicted Tuesday of murdering a 44-year-old woman and setting her on fire.

On Sept. 23, 2018, Daniel Lee Jones, 47, got into an argument with Kerri Blondheim, 44, inside her Akron apartment.

Jones strangled Blondheim, breaking every bone in her throat.

Jones then dumped Blondheim in a wooded area on Van Buren Road near the New Franklin-Barberton border, covered her body with a mattress and set both on fire.

The jury found Jones guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien on Feb. 25.

