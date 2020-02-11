Akron murder suspect surrenders to police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murder suspect turned himself into the authorities on Monday morning after being linked to a January murder.
Melvin Terry, 20, surrendered to police on Monday morning after authorities said he is connected to a January murder.
Akron police say he’s also connected to a felonious assault charge that happened on the same day.
According to Akron police, Terry is connected to the shooting death of 20-year-old Noah Kinney. Police said that Terry is also accused of shooting Jeffery Law II.
Law II was not killed in the shooting, but he was injured.
Kinney was killed on Jan. 8 in the 700 block of Noah Ave.
Terry has been charged with murder and felonious assault.
