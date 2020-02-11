Akron police say 22-year-old man accidentally shot and killed his father

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man is now charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of his dad.
Akron police said Brendan May improperly handled a gun on Jan. 26 and shot Duane May, 51, inside their home in the 2600 block of Nesmith Lake Blvd.
When officers arrived, they said Duane was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Duane was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Brendan turned himself in to Akron police on Monday, Feb. 10.
Brendan is charged with negligent homicide.
He will be arraigned on Feb. 14.
