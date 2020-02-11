Akron restaurant plans to help customers with gift cards from recently closed Greenhouse Tavern

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron restaurant will honor gift cards purchased by customers from the Greenhouse Tavern.
The Alexander Pierce Restaurant is looking to help customers who had a gift card from the recently closed Greenhouse Tavern.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it would honor 50% of the gift card’s value towards a meal at the establishment until Mar. 15.
All customers need to do is bring in their gift cards and proof of purchase from the Greenhouse Tavern.
The Alexander Pierce Restaurant is located at 797 East Market St. in Akron.
For more information on the restaurant, click here.
The Greenhouse Tavern closed down on Saturday.
It is unclear why the restaurant closed, but a 19 News investigation uncovered multiple health infractions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.