‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose after pointing sawed-off shotgun at Portage County deputy

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man is accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a Portage County deputy Tuesday morning and then leading deputies on a chase into Mahoning County.
According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak, Daniel Freetagg of Mahoning County is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Doak said a deputy spotted Freetagg’s truck parked at a closed restaurant in Deerfield Township around 9 a.m.
The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed scrap in the rear of the truck.
Freetagg allegedly told the deputy he was scraping and didn’t have registration for the truck, because he had just bought it.
During the questioning, the deputy said Freetagg put a sawed-off shotgun in the driver’s window and pointed it at him.
The deputy went back to his cruiser and a police pursuit began.
Freetagg’s truck was found several hours later at home in Smith Township, Mahoning County.
The sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine, marijuana and scales were found in the residence, according to Doak.
Anyone with information on Freetagg, should call the Portage County Sheriff at 330-296-5100.
