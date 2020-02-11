Bellevue High School basketball player who was involved in hair-pulling incident has been disciplined

Bellevue, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bellevue High School basketball player was caught on camera yanking her opponent from Norwalk High School to the ground by her hair.
After community members saw the video they were left wondering what will happen to the Bellevue player.
Bellevue Schools Superintendent Kim Schubert said “Since viewing the video on Saturday, with the knowledge that no foul was called during the game, we quickly came to the conclusion that it would be our obligation to address the incident with disciplinary action, and we have done so."
Schubert did not say how the player was disciplined.
Norwalk Superintendent George Fisk said “First and foremost, I am concerned with the health of our injured student athlete. She is a fantastic, hardworking, young lady, and in no way deserved the aggressive unsportsmanlike action taken against her. I have been in contact with the administration of Bellevue City Schools, they have assured me that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of their investigation. Additionally, it is my hope the Ohio High School Athletic Association will not remain silent and uninvolved in this situation.“
The Ohio High School Athletic Association is working with both schools to determine what happens next.
