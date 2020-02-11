Bellevue and Norwalk schools respond to hair-pull takedown during basketball game

We reached out to all parties concerning the incident. Norwalk Superintendent George Fisk said “First and foremost, I am concerned with the health of our injured student athlete. She is a fantastic, hardworking, young lady, and in no way deserved the aggressive unsportsmanlike action taken against her. I have been in contact with the administration of Bellevue City Schools, they have assured me that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of their investigation. Additionally, it is my hope the Ohio High School Athletic Association will not remain silent and uninvolved in this situation.“