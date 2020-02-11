Cast of Anastasia joins Sunny Side Up to talk new February play

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cast of a play coming to Playhouse Square joins Sunny Side up to break it all down.
Anastasia is finally making its way to Cleveland!
The romantic and adventure-filled musical is inspired by the beloved films.
The play transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
Those who are interested in the play can catch the play from Feb. 11 until Feb. 23.
