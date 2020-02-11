Cleveland doctor warning of what could be a terrible allergy season thanks to tame winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While most of us have enjoyed a mild winter this season, those who suffer from allergies will pay for it in the spring.
According to University Hospitals’ (UH) Dr. Samuel Friedlander allergies could come on sooner and stronger because of the lack of prolonged winter weather.
“I am expecting to see increased numbers and severity of allergy sufferers because of our abnormal winter,” Friedlander said. “This will result in people having more symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, and asthma. Although the winter has been mild, this has a downside in leading to worse allergies.”
It’s not so much the lack of snow that is the problem, its the mild temperatures.
“We would need a “killing frost” but it also depends on the type of allergens,” Friedlander said. “I just spoke to a patient who works with mulch and even though it is cold out, the mulch was hot enough to still have active mold in it.”
Allergy sufferer who are hit hard by tree and grass pollen, or mold will be impacted the most this spring.
The good news is there is still some time to get started on medications, and make sure inhalers for asthma sufferers are ready.
“Allergy season will start at the end of March, build up from April and May, and go through July,” Friedlander said. “There is typically a lull,depending on our Summer weather. And then ragweed, fall weeds start up in August and mold allergies go until late fall.”
