Cleveland police officer relieved of duty following felony indictment for menacing, abduction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer from the Cleveland Division of Police was suspended from the force on Tuesday after being indicted on multiple charges that include menacing by stalking and bribery.
City officials say Patrol Officer William Tell will remain suspended pending the outcome of a criminal investigation surrounding the 20-year veteran of the department.
Records from the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court show that the 49-year-old was indicted on Tuesday for the following charges:
- Menacing by stalking
- Intimidation of a crime victim
- Abduction
- Bribery
- Unauthorized use of property
- Falsification
According to the criminal indictment, Tell intimidated a victim in July 2019 and threatened to conduct unlawful traffic stops “any chance” he can get. In one case, Tell actually took the victim into custody illegally and restrained him in his vehicle while threatening physical harm.
Tell was hired in August 1999 and was most recently assigned to the department’s traffic bureau.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.