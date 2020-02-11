2 Cleveland suspects in custody after featured on Wanted Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two men who were wanted on multiple warrants in Cuyahoga County are in custody after being featured on Wanted Wednesday last week.
Every week Cleveland 19 works with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to feature three suspect wanted on various charges.
After last week’s segment, two of the three are already in custody according to the sheriff’s department.
Anthony Lawson was convicted of rape in 2005 and served eight years in prison.
Since his release, Lawson had multiple warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to the sheriff’s department, Lawson turned himself in the day after the segment aired because it’s believed he saw himself on television.
The other suspect now in custody is Sean Donat, who was wanted on two counts of robbery, two counts of felony assault and domestic violence.
After the Wanted Wednesday segment the warrant team received tips, that along with the investigation, lead them to Donat.
