Day care worker arrested after 2-year-old boy found wandering Sandusky streets in wet clothes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A day care worker was charged with endangering children after a 2-year-old boy under her care was found wandering alone in the streets of Sandusky.
According to the report from Sandusky police, officers were called to the area of Polk Street and Prospect Street on Monday morning after hearing through 911 callers reports of a 2-year-old boy riding a scooter in the street.
The boy was not wearing a jacket or shoes and was in wet socks and pants when police found him. He also appeared to be shivering because it was approximately 35 degrees at the time, according to the police report.
Children services were contacted to communicate with the boy.
Officials learned that the boy came from the Prospect Street residence of Jillian Jaunzemis, a 30-year-old Sandusky woman who operates a day care from her home, police said.
Jaunzemis told police that she didn’t know the 2-year-old left the home, according to the report. She thought he was sleeping downstairs with six other children at the day care.
The parents of the 2-year-old boy eventually arrived to the scene and took him back into custody.
Police charged Jaunzemis with misdemeanor endangering children
