Downtown Willoughby businesses uneasy over major construction project

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willougbhy business owners are hoping for the best as the Lake County Department of Utilities began a construction project this month that has turned busy Erie Street, through the heart of downtown Willoughby, into a one lane road with no on-street parking.
The project is expected to take at least 3 months and has some wondering if every business on the street is going to survive what will undoubtedly be a reduction in traffic through the area.
“The people that come to see us generally are coming here, so it has not affected us too bad yet, but we have definitely noticed a big traffic decrease,” said Tom Mirabelli, of Daved Jewelers.
Every business owner 19 News spoke with acknowledged that the work needed to be done as their have been multiple water main breaks on the street, some that have flooded businesses.
Seamus Coyne is the co-owner of the Wild Goose, his bar and restaurant was flooded on two separate occasions during water main breaks on Erie Street, so he sees the work as a necessary evil, all while being concerned about parking issues.
“Our biggest concern is the lack of parking, they have taken away 54 spots on the street, that’s a lot of parking spots taken away and parking has always been an issue down here,” Coyne said.
Coyne went on to add that there is parking available in lots behind the businesses on either side of Erie Street.
Miranda Rudiak is one of the managers of Ballantine’s and she is worried about some of the smaller businesses on the street, but believes her business will be able to survive the long project.
“It’s a big inconvenience, yes, but whatever makes downtown Willoughby better, to help us, in a sense, than we are all for it," Rudiak said.
The biggest revenue generator of the year for Downtown Willoughby businesses is the annual rib burn-off in May, and the hope is that the construction project is wrapped up for that to proceed on schedule.
