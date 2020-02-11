Driver who lost life after crashing into bus stop on Cleveland’s East Side identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the driver who lost his life after crashing into a bus stop on Cleveland’s East Side on Saturday morning as 33-year-old Gerald Williams of Newburgh Heights.
The Cleveland Division of Police said the car slammed into the bus stop on Lee Road and Harvard Avenue around 7 a.m.
EMS crews took one male to South Pointe Hospital, where he later died, according to police.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.