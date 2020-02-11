Euclid Fire Department issues reminder to drivers after car hits ambulance working medical call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Fire Department is reminding drivers to give plenty of space to emergency vehicles under all circumstances, even if it’s an inconvenience.
Officials emphasized the reason for emergency vehicles parking the way they do. Their methods help control the scene of an emergency, Euclid Fire Department shared on Facebook.
The reminder comes as an uninsured driver recently clipped an ambulance parked while paramedics treated a cardiac and respiratory patient.
The car made contact with the ambulance and prevented it from leaving for the hospital in a timely fashion.
“The damage done was cosmetic but another ambulance had to be called to transport the patient since we can’t leave the scene of an accident,” Euclid officials wrote.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.