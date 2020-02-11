Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their seventh straight, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Columbus’ Zach Weresnki turned the puck over behind his own net and Victor Hedman fed it out to Kucherov, who beat Elvis Merzlikins. The Lightning won the first meeting of the teams since the Blue Jackets swept Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs last year, giving Columbus its first-ever postseason series victory.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about being reinstated. Garrett discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York. Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and striking him over the head with it during a game on Nov. 15. Garrett's meeting with Goodell was a necessary step before he's allowed to play in 2020. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Seth Jones is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. He was hurt in Saturday night's loss to Colorado. The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season while leading the club in time. Columbus has been plagued by injuries this season but has still managed to play its way into contention in the tough Metropolitan Division. Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from the AHL to take Jones' place. The Blue Jackets also brought up center Liam Foudy on emergency recall from the Ontario Hockey League.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Luke Fickell has informed Michigan State that he has decided to stay with Cincinnati. That leaves the Spartans to resume their search to replace coach Mark Dantonio. The Spartans were interested in Fickell, who has rebuilt Cincinnati's football team into a Top 25 program in his three seasons. Dantonio stepped down at Michigan State this month and previously coached at Cincinnati. After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati.