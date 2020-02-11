Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy sky today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dry air mass is in place. The issue I’m dealing with this morning is the low stratus clouds. My current thinking is that the low clouds will break up by midday. This will allow for some sunny breaks this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 30′s. If you happen to get some bonus sunshine then you will sneak a little above 40 degrees. I generally went with a partly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 20′s overnight. Tomorrow morning will be dry then we will be tracking snow developing from south to north Wednesday afternoon.