Ohio’s ERs still seeing about 3,100 OD cases a month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) launched a new interactive dashboard tracking suspected drug overdose cases that showed up in Ohio’s emergency rooms (ER) and departments (ED).
Instead of relying on death certificates, which can take time because of autopsies, the ODH’s new website provides more real time data, on a county level, of where the state is still having extreme issues with overdoses.
“This new dashboard provides an additional tool to assist communities with targeting and coordinating prevention efforts and resources,” Dr. Mark Hurst said, Medical Director for ODH.
The chart that shows overall visits to the ER in Ohio for overdoses peaked in April of 2017, with 5,638 cases in one month.
There has been a slow decline since then with December 2019 recording 3,107 cases.
“Fewer people have presented to the ED with a diagnosis of suspected drug overdose,” Hurst said. “However, these numbers do not include overdoses that did not present to the ED (for example, individuals who were administered naloxone and were not transported to the ED) or overdoses that resulted in death outside of the hospital and never transported to the hospital.”
The state is still waiting on data to confirm the total number of overdoes deaths in 2019.
“In 2018, 3,764 people died of unintentional drug overdoses, a decrease of 1,090 compared to 2017 and the lowest number of deaths since 2015," according to the ODH’s website.
“While we are encouraged about the overall decline in overdoses and specifically lethal overdoses, numbers such as this emphasize that our work is not over,” Hurst said.
The interactive website even breaks down the number of ER visits for suspected drug overdoses by county.
The numbers below show how many cases were for drug overdoses, for every 10,000 ER visits in 2019:
Cuyahoga County: 61.4
Lorain County: 61.3
Lake County 90.9
Geauga County 59.6
Trumbull County 98.0
Summit County 73.9
Medina 53.5
Stark County 34.5
Wayne County 70.7
Marion County 105.0
Ross County 128.5
