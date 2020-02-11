1 patient still under investigation for possible coronavirus case in Ohio; 4 people have now tested negative

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials for Ohio released new statistics on Tuesday afternoon as the threat of coronavirus continues to alarm across the country.
As of 2 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health says one patient is still under investigation for coronavirus in the state.
The amount of negative test results in Ohio doubled since Feb. 6. Four people who were under investigation have now been ruled clear of the infection.
As of Feb. 10, 13 cases of coronavirus were identified in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide statewide updates twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.