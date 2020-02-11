Proposals to cut Cleveland city council and reduce salaries removed from March 17 ballot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council confirmed that Clerk of Council Patricia Britt received a request on Monday to withdraw the proposals to reduce the number of council members and to reduce their salaries from the March 17 ballot.
City council said the request was signed by a majority of the committee of petitioners who sought the reductions.
The announcement also stated that Cleveland City Council was going to pass legislation on Monday night to repeal the authorization council had previously given to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to have the two charter amendments submitted to voters.
Bill Ritter and Tony George with community-led organization Cleveland First had collected thousands of signatures to put two issues on the March 17th primary election ballot for voters to decide.
Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley previously told 19 News that fewer council people would mean less representation for the people, and that lower salaries will make it challenging to find the most qualified candidates
The Cleveland Clergy Coalition and Clevelanders First announced an agreement on Friday, Jan. 31 to pull issues from the Primary ballot on March 17.
Currently, each of the 17 council members represents around 25,000 residents.
If it would have been cut down to 9, that number would’ve increased to 47,000 per council member.
If the second proposal would have been on the ballot and passed, they would’ve earned $25,000 less per year, causing their respective salaries to dip from about $83,000 to $58,000.
The reduction in council members and salaries would have save the city roughly $900,000 per year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.