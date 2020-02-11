“Rising Star" Collin Sexton headed to All-Star Weekend

The University of Alabama product has played in every game of his NBA career so far (135 games), the longest streak by a player who started their career with the Cavs since Andre Miller, who played in his first 185 contests (11/2/99 to 12/11/01). Sexton scored his 2,000th career point on Jan. 4 against Oklahoma City, becoming just the third player in Cavaliers history to reach that mark at age 21 or younger (LeBron James and Kyrie Irving). Sexton also leads all sophomores with 123 career double-digit scoring efforts. He has scored at least 20 points in 25 outings this season, including 20 times in the last 29 contests. Since December 23, Sexton has the seventh-highest scoring average in the Eastern Conference at 22.4 points per game.