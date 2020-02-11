Stark County judge deciding if man accused of killing his mother and brother is competent to stand trial

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County judge is expected to release his decision by the end of the month on whether or not Jacob Timothy Stockdale is competent to stand trial.
Stockdale has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to killing his mother and brother in June of 2017.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said Stockdale murdered James William Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn Barbara Stockdale, 54, inside their Bethlehem Township home.
A psychologist testified Monday Stockdale is competent.
Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione said he would announce his decision in 14 days.
James and Jacob Stockdale were members of the Stockdale Family Band.
