What is the most romantic food? The Taste Buds are talking aphrodisiacs for Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, some say.
So let the Taste Buds help you set the mood with some foods known to help get you in the romantic mood.
This week on Taste Buds, we’ll share some dish ideas and tips to use some of the ingredients touted for their aphrodisiac qualities.
Chill the champagne, it’s time to celebrate love!
Chocolate-covered strawberries offer two ingredients on our list.
Oysters are also a famous aphrodisiac.
Chef Dave Kocab will show you how to properly and safely shuck them.
There are plenty other ingredients you might already have in your refrigerator or pantry, so let’s get to work setting the mood.
What do you plan to prepare for your Valentine?
Or, if you’re going out, what are your treating yourselves to?
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
You can view the show through our Facebook Live broadcast, or stream it through the 19 News app or website.
The show is also available through Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.