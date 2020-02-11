Xavier faces tough test vs No. 19 Butler

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Butler's scoring this season and 64 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Xavier, Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team's points this season.