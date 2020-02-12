Cleveland police arrest juveniles believed responsible for 80 car break-ins

By Michael Dakota | February 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 2:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released a statement that Fourth District detectives and officers arrested four juveniles they believe are responsible for over 80 break-ins on Cleveland’s southeast side, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights.

Detectives continue to investigate the possibility that the juveniles were involved in other break-ins in East Cleveland and downtown.

The suspects, three of which are 16 years old and one who is 17 years old, were arrested with a weapon.

Charges have not been filed but could include aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, Theft, criminal damaging and tresspassing in Motor Vehicle.

