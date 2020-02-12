Cleveland St. seeks revenge on Oakland

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 66.1 points per game and allowed 68.8 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.HOT HILL-MAIS: Xavier Hill-Mais has connected on 23.9 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 67 percent of his foul shots this season.