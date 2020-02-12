Cleveland woman wanted on multiple charges linked to a murder

Brittany Lopez is wanted for a crime that occurred in 2015.

By Dan DeRoos | February 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -28-year-old Brittany Lopez is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on charges of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence for a crime that happened in 2015.

Lopez’s co-defendants are facing murder charges for the same crime, but she is only wanted on the above charges.

She may also have information about the original burglary that resulted in a murder.

Lopez was featured as a part of Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga county’s Wanted Wednesday.

Also featured this week was 30-year-old Michael Santos for aggravated robbery, felony assault, theft, kidnapping and carrying a concealed weapon with was a knife used in the crime.

Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

