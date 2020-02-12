FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow, ice, and rain in the area late today and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We will be dry most of the day. In fact, how about some hazy sunshine this morning before the clouds thicken up this afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30′s to around 40 degrees. Not a bad day at all. A different story tonight as a major storm will impact our region. We are tracking an area of low pressure near Houston, Texas this morning. The storm will track south and east of our area tomorrow morning. Snow will develop after 4:00 p.m. along the US-30 corridor. The snow will spread into the Cleveland area by 7:00 p.m. It will not be that cold tonight and that is the forecast challenge. The snow tonight will mix with or change to rain away from the lakeshore. The best chance for a fairly decent snowfall will be along the lakeshore and west of Cleveland. There will be a good swath of 3 to 5 inches of snow where it stays all snow. Cleveland will see 4 inches tonight. The team will keep you updated.