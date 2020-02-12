Giant Eagle getting rid of double coupons and making huge changes to fuelperks+ in Northeast Ohio

Website sets March 1, 2020 deadline.

Giant Eagle announced, beginning March 1, 2020, it will no longer double manufacture coupons.
By Dan DeRoos | February 12, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle will no longer double manufacture coupons beginning March 1, 2020, at all its stores. The grocery store giant is also making major changes to its fuelperks+ program at the beginning of next month.

Giant Eagle is the largest grocery store chain in Northeast Ohio, headquartered in Pittsburgh.

The rule change is posted on the grocery store’s website under coupon redemption policy.

Giant Eagle's website says the grocery store chain will no longer double manufacture coupons. (Source: WOIO)

“Historically, Giant Eagle has doubled printed manufacturer coupons valued up to $.99,” a statement from Giant Eagle sent to Cleveland 19 said. “With only a fraction of manufacturer coupons qualifying for doubling, the majority of customers never realized savings through this program. However, recognizing that many customers rely on coupons as one of the ways they save in our stores, Giant Eagle customers will continue to be able to redeem coupons in-store at face value.”

There is also a major change coming to Giant Eagle’s fuelperks+ program.

Currently, for every dollar a customer spends on groceries they earn one perk point which can be used for discounts on fuel at GetGo gas stations, or a percentage off their grocery bill.

For every gallon of gas you earn two perk points.

Beginning March 1, 2020 if you have not reached 50 perk points in a calendar month, you loose them if you don’t use them.

For example, if a customer spent $49 in groceries in February, if they don’t use their 49 perks by Feb. 29, their perks will be reset to zero March 1.

If a customer earned 50 perks in February, all 50 will carry over to March.

As in the past, all perks must be claimed and used within 75 days or they expire.

Reaction on social media has been less than positive.

While a statement was sent to Cleveland 19 explaining the changes, Giant Eagle did not explain the strategy or motive behind the moves.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.