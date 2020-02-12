Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about being reinstated. Garrett discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York. Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and striking him over the head with it during a game on Nov. 15. Garrett's meeting with Goodell was a necessary step before he's allowed to play in 2020. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Luke Fickell has informed Michigan State that he has decided to stay with Cincinnati. That leaves the Spartans to resume their search to replace coach Mark Dantonio. The Spartans were interested in Fickell, who has rebuilt Cincinnati's football team into a Top 25 program in his three seasons. Dantonio stepped down at Michigan State this month and previously coached at Cincinnati. After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt as No. 6 Dayton surged to an 81-67 victory over Rhode Island, dominating a match-up of the Toppin brothers and the Atlantic 10's top teams. Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row. Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island, which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 65-57. Willie Jackson had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Toledo, which ended its five-game losing streak. Mekhi Lairy had 14 points for Miami, which has lost four straight games.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Preston had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio defeated Western Michigan 73-61. Ben Vander Plas added 19 points and nine rebounds for Ohio. Jordan Dartis had 15 points and six steals. Michael Flowers had 21 points to lead Western Michigan. Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points for the Broncos.
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 28 and Akron beat Mid-American Conference - East leader Bowling Green 74-59. Tyler Cheese had 17 points and made 9 of 10 free throws for the Zips (18-6, 8-3), who entered a game behind the Falcons in conference standings. Xeyrius Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and Channel Banks scored nine points. Daeqwon Plowden scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season for Bowling Green (18-7, 9-3), which lost its second straight. Justin Turner added 12 points.