Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Luke Fickell has informed Michigan State that he has decided to stay with Cincinnati. That leaves the Spartans to resume their search to replace coach Mark Dantonio. The Spartans were interested in Fickell, who has rebuilt Cincinnati's football team into a Top 25 program in his three seasons. Dantonio stepped down at Michigan State this month and previously coached at Cincinnati. After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati.