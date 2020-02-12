5 inmates on the loose after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center

Michael Fisher (Source: Canton police)
By Julia Tullos | February 12, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:06 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Five inmates escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center and remain on the loose.

Canton police said the men broke out a first floor window of the Lesh Road NE facility.

After getting out of the building, police said the men all ran away.

According to police, the escape happened sometime 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10:13 a.m. Tuesday.

The prisoners have been identified as Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc.

escaped inmate (Source: Canton police)
escaped inmate (Source: Canton police)
escaped inmate (Source: Canton police)
escaped inmate (Source: Canton police)
escaped inmate (Source: Canton police)

If you have any information, please call Canton police at 330-649-5800.

