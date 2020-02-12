5 inmates on the loose after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Five inmates escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center and remain on the loose.
Canton police said the men broke out a first floor window of the Lesh Road NE facility.
After getting out of the building, police said the men all ran away.
According to police, the escape happened sometime 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10:13 a.m. Tuesday.
The prisoners have been identified as Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc.
If you have any information, please call Canton police at 330-649-5800.
